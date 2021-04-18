‘No Sweets’: For Syrian refugees in Lebanon, a tough Ramadan

BHANNINE, Lebanon (AP) — The Muslim holy month of Ramadan comes as a life of displacement for Syrian refugees has gotten even harder amid economic woes in their host country. The struggle to put food on the table can be more pronounced during Ramadan, when fasting is typically followed by festive feasting at sunset to fill empty stomachs, satisfy cravings and bring to life some of Ramadan’s distinct flavors. The economic strains are inescapable in Lebanon, home to more than 1 million Syrian refugees, which is reeling from an economic crisis exacerbated by the pandemic and a massive explosion that destroyed the capital’s port last August.