Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say they have apprehended a person in connection with a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday that left three men dead and three men injured.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. David Wright says the suspect is facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

Wright says additional criminal charges likely after further investigation. Authorities said earlier a suspect was asked to leave the Somers House Tavern in Kenosha County but returned and opened fire.

Kenosha is about 30 miles south of Milwaukee, not far from the Wisconsin-Illinois border.