Proposed “PFAS Action Act” could give EPA more jurisdiction

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - The new PFAS Action Act signed by Representative Ron Kind (D) and 26 other members of Congress would give the Environmental Protection Agency more power to help PFAS impacted communities.

Wisconsin's Third District Congressman Kind said the plan could make it easier for the EPA to declare PFAS hotspots as "toxic" and help those impacted find safe drinking water.

"We know PFAS is a carcinogenic element that does not disappear on it's own," Rep. Kind said. "So we need to stop using it first of all and make sure that we're doing enough testing so we know who might be exposed and then have some good solution in people's lives to protect their health."

Rep. Kind said the PFAS problem is top priority.

The action plan's next step is to go through the committee process with potential approval later this year.