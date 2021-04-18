Rain chances and colder air

Spring-Like Sunday

Another gorgeous spring day to end our weekend! Temperatures on Sunday afternoon ended up reaching the low to mid 60s, with 65 officially in La Crosse.

Cold Front Quickly Approaching

The rest of your Sunday will stay relatively warm but we do have a cold front rushing in from the NW. There is also rain along that front. I expect rain showers later in the evening on Sunday, last for a couple of hours. Rain totals will likely only range from a few one hundredths of an inch to a few tenths of an inch, but hey we will take what we can get! After the rain moves through, winds shift out of the NW and cold air surges back into the region. Expect lows in the lower 30s tonight and then highs on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday only in the 40s. It will be a gloomy start to the week with a few stray showers possible later on Monday, otherwise cool and blustery. Keep in mind, our average afternoon high for this time of year is 60 degrees.

Improvements

As we head into the middle part of our week we will see some improvements. 60s back in the forecast for Thursday with some sunshine. Showers are possible on Friday and Saturday but our highs should stay in the upper 50s/low 60s through next weekend.

This is my last weather blog for WXOW. Take care of yourselves! It was so fun working in this community for the last 2 years.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears