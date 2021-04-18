Spain: police bust clandestine gun workshop using 3D printer

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police have uncovered the first workshop using a 3D printer to make illegal firearms in the country. One person has been arrested on Tenerife in the Canary Islands after being linked to the clandestine workshop. Police confiscated components for several weapons made from 3D printing, chemicals that could be used in fabricating explosives, and “objects with white supremacist symbols.” The joint operation was carried out by Spain’s National Police and Treasury Office.