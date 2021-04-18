Twins-A’s postponed Monday for Minnesota’s virus problems

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The game between Minnesota and the Oakland Athletics scheduled for Monday night at the Coliseum has been postponed because of the Twins’ continued COVID-19 problems. Major League Baseball made the announcement Sunday and said the delay will allow for continued virus testing and contact tracing. MLB said the Twins and A’s are tentatively scheduled for a straight doubleheader Tuesday as a makeup. Games between the Twins and the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim were postponed Saturday and Sunday. The Twins have had at least four positive coronavirus tests in the past week. There have been six MLB games postponed this season because of the virus.