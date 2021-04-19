Attorney General Josh Kaul promoting Drug Take Back Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Attorney General Josh Kaul held a news conference on Monday to promote Drug Take Back Day happening on Saturday, April 24.

Wisconsin residents are encouraged to dispose of unwanted or unused medications at drug take back and drug disposal locations across the state. Locally, unwanted medications can be dropped off here.

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe and convenient way to dispose medication, and educates the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

"One of the solutions to the opioid epidemic and one of the things that can help us fight this epidemic in the long term is in the medicine cabinets of people across the state of wisconsin," Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said. "By disposing of those unused and unwanted medications, we can help reduce the diversion of those drugs."

Health officials also remind the public to never flush unwanted medications down the toilet, because trace amounts of the drugs end up in our waterways.

For more information on Drug Take Back Day and disposal locations visit their website.