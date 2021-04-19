‘Be The Brew Meister’ raffle benefitting St. Clare’s, Northside Elementary

(WXOW) - The Valley View Rotary Club is hosting a 'Be The Brew Meister' raffle to benefit St. Clare's Health Mission, Northside Elementary, and the club.

Tickets are $10 a piece. The grand prize features the opportunity to name and create your own Pearl Street Brewery beer. You get to be involved with label design, production, brew day, and pack day.

Second place includes a two hour social at Pearl Street Brewery with beer, brewery tours, appetizers, and 10-12 of your closest friends.

Third place is a $50 gift card to a local restaurant. You must be 21 or older to pick up the first and second place prize.

You can buy your tickets from any Rotarian or head to a drive-up sale from 11-3 on April 17th at the Riverside Park Bandshell, Big Lots on Mormon Coulee Rd., Ashley Home Store in Onalaska, and at Pearl Street Brewery.

Tickets are also available at Pearl Street Brewery, Fish's Bar and Grill, Logan Bar, Neuie's Bar. You can also order online.

Winners will be drawn on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Moon Tunes, or on the empty bandshell if Moon Tunes is unable to happen. The winner does not need to be present to win.

More information: https://www.valleyviewrotary.com/page/brewmeister-raffle