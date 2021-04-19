California woman charged in deaths of her young 3 children

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California woman has been charged with killing her three young children in Los Angeles earlier this month. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office says Liliana Carrillo was charged Monday with three counts of murder, with an allegation of using a knife as a deadly and dangerous weapon against her youngest child. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf. Carrillo admitted to drowning her 3-year-old daughter Joanna, her 2-year-old son Terry and 6-month-old daughter Sierra during a jailhouse interview with KGET-TV. The attack occurred April 10 in the Reseda neighborhood of Los Angeles. Carrillo’s arraignment has not yet been scheduled.