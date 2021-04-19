Chavin’s trial illustrates different levels of responsibility and culpability in courts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A local lawyer said trials like Derek Chauvin's case in the murder of George Floyd show the public how complicated it is for a jury to make their final verdict.

Johns, Flaherty & Collins attorney Brian Weber said trying to predict when the jury will have a verdict is like trying to use a magic crystal ball.

He said right now, the jury has three big questions to answer:

What's the cause of Floyd's death? Was excessive forced used? Is Chauvin guilty of second degree murder with intent to kill Floyd?

"Sometimes juries come in and they're all in agreement relatively quickly and sometimes it can take days," Weber said. "There's theories as to whether a quick result or a slower result benefits the prosecution or the defense but there's really no predictability to how long juries take or what it means depending on how long it'll take."

Weber said reaching a verdict is complicated when different levels of responsibility and culpability of law enforcement is involved.

