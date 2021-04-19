Delegate: Progress in Iran nuclear talks but end ‘far away’

BERLIN (AP) — Russia’s delegate to high-level talks in Vienna aimed at bringing the United States back into the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran says they’re are moving ahead with experts working on drafting proposals this week, but a solution remains “far away.” Two expert groups have been brainstorming solutions to the two major issues: the rollback of American sanctions on one hand, and Iran’s return to compliance on the other. Russian representative Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted Monday: “we can note with satisfaction that the negotiations (are) entering the drafting stage.” He says:“Practical solutions are still far away, but we have moved from general words to agreeing on specific steps towards the goal.”