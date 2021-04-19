EXPLAINER: Why ‘excited delirium’ came up at Chauvin trial?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The attorney for the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s death outlined the disputed concept of excited delirium at trial. Eric Nelson wanted to show that the force his client, Derek Chauvin, used was objectively reasonable given Floyd’s resistance. One officer at the scene can be heard on video asking whether the struggling Floyd might be experiencing excited delirium. Nicole Mackenzie, a Minneapolis police training officer, told the jury that new officers are taught how to recognize the signs. Prosecutor Steve Schleicher said during closing arguments Monday that Floyd didn’t exhibit any of those signs in his interactions with officers in the minutes before he died.