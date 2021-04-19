Israeli PM threatens defamation suit against predecessor

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is threatening to sue his predecessor, Ehud Olmert, for defamation. Netanyahu is reportedly seeking over $300,000 in damages if Olmert does not apologize for saying the Israeli leader’s family suffers from mental illness. A Netanyahu family spokesman confirmed Monday that they had sent Olmert a letter warning of the possible defamation lawsuit. Olmert showed no signs of backing down on Monday. He told an Israeli TV station: “The time has come to tell this family: that’s enough.” Olmert stepped down in 2009 before he was indicted on corruption charges that later sent him to prison. Netanyahu currently is on trial for corruption charges.