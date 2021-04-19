Medical Monday: COVID-19 vaccination update

(WXOW) - With more and more people receiving COVID-19 vaccinations in the Tri-State area, people are able to resume some normal activities.

New CDC guidance allows fully vaccinated people to gather together or gather with people who have a low risk for severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Meghan Buechel of Gundersen Health System said the Tri-State area is about 28% vaccinated with about 40% receiving at least one shot.

Buechel says you do not need to wear a mask if you are fully vaccinated and gathering with other full vaccinated or low-risk people. However, she said wearing a mask and social distancing is highly encouraged when heading out to public places.

More vaccination information and details can be found at the CDC website and the Gundersen vaccine website.