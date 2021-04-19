Skip to Content

Medical Monday: COVID-19 vaccination update

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
9:13 am HealthNews 19 Daybreak

(WXOW) - With more and more people receiving COVID-19 vaccinations in the Tri-State area, people are able to resume some normal activities.

New CDC guidance allows fully vaccinated people to gather together or gather with people who have a low risk for severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Meghan Buechel of Gundersen Health System said the Tri-State area is about 28% vaccinated with about 40% receiving at least one shot.

Buechel says you do not need to wear a mask if you are fully vaccinated and gathering with other full vaccinated or low-risk people. However, she said wearing a mask and social distancing is highly encouraged when heading out to public places.

More vaccination information and details can be found at the CDC website and the Gundersen vaccine website.

Mike Beiermeister

WXOW Weekend Anchor and Reporter

More Stories

Skip to content