New principal for La Crosse’s Northside Elementary/Coulee Montessori

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - There's a new principal for Northside Elementary/Coulee Montessori.

The La Crosse School District's Board of Education chose Nicki Pope as the new principal on Monday night.

She's currently the principal at Lemonweir Elementary in Tomah. Before taking that position in 2012, she worked for CESA #4 as Director of Special Education. She also has a half-dozen years of experience as a special education teacher.

“My philosophy is to create a positive environment, which enables stakeholders of all types to play important roles in promoting both the academic and social, emotional growth of students so they can excel,” said Pope in a statement. “Our goal is to help young men and women build the skills to be successful in any avenue they choose and prepare them to be college, career, and community ready. We need to create an environment where students want to be successful because there are people at school who believe in their ability to achieve their goals and are invested in the students reaching them.”

Pope takes over for current Northside principal Laura Huber when she retires on July 1.