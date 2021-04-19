PFAS mitigation part of Wednesday’s budget talk by Gov. Evers

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers said he plans to talk about PFAS contamination in the state and what his budget plan outlines for helping solve the issue.

The governor is set to hold his final Badger Bounceback Live Session on Wednesday evening.

The PFAS issue is part of the discussion on climate change and the environment.

In a statement from the governor's office, the budget provides $25 million for monitoring, testing, and remediation of PFAS contamination. It also includes new administrative rules to address PFAS and nitrate contamination in the state's water.

“We have a responsibility to our kids and to future generations to deliver on our promise to leave them with a better world than the one we inherited,” said Gov. Evers in the statement. “That’s why our Badger Bounceback agenda makes critical investments and builds upon the work of our Task Force on Climate Change, because our state’s ability to not only bounce back but propel forward depends on our ability to build a more sustainable future for our state and for our economy.”

The live session begins at 6 p.m. Residents can register for the meeting here.

Viewers can watch the session on the governor's YouTube page.