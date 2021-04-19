Prosecution finishes closing argument in Derek Chauvin trial, defense begins

MINNEAPOLIS — A prosecutor says Derek Chauvin “had to know” he was squeezing the life out of George Floyd as the Black man cried out over and over that he couldn’t breathe.

Closing arguments began at Chauvin’s murder trial.

The prosecution was first, hoping to convince the jury that Chauvin squeezed the life from George Floyd as he and two other officers pinned him to the street for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, outside a corner market.

Prosecutors say those actions, despite Floyd’s repeated cries that he couldn’t breathe, were reckless, unreasonable and warrant conviction not just for manslaughter but also on two murder counts.

“You as jurors are not required, nor should you leave your common sense at the courthouse steps,” prosecutor Steve Schleichter said. “As jurors you must rely on your common sense. That’s why you’re here.”

“You’re not required to accept nonsense,” Schleichter continued. “You’re not required to accept the notion that after the defendant, kneeling on Mr. Floyd for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, in the dangerous prone position, handcuffed, restrained, pressing down on him, that after that, as he was writhing in pain and suffering, that that’s not even a use of force.”

The prosecution finished it’s closing arguments late Monday morning. The defense started it’s closing arguments shortly after.

Chauvin is facing charges 2nd-degree murder, 3rd-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter.

