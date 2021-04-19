Restaurants struggling to find enough workers

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- On the surface, good things are happening at Hubbard Avenue Diner in Middleton: business is increasing with people more comfortable eating at restaurants now.

"To be able to handle that extra traffic we need more employees and we're not seeing the applicants," Elizabeth Garcia Hall, general manager, said.

She says they've raised wages and posted jobs everywhere, but still, people aren't biting like they used to.

Garcia Hall is also director of hospitality at the Food Fight, a group of restaurants.

She says across all restaurants in the group, staffing is less than half of what it was before the pandemic.

Our Madison affiliate reached out to many restaurants for comment, and most said they weren't able to spare anyone to talk because they were so short-staffed.

Kristine Hillmer with the Wisconsin Restaurant Association says this shortage is happening all over the country.

"Because a lot of restaurant workers in hospitality were initially laid off due to the pandemic a lot of them have found jobs outside of hospitality," she said.

Along with that, Hillmer cites a loss of immigrant workers due to no visas, virtual learning, and an increase in unemployment benefits as all contributing factors.

"It's a very complicated, very complex issue," she said.

While the shortage is affecting restaurants all over, at the Hubbard Avenue Diner, they're holding steady for now, but the problem could be made much worse if it's not resolved come summer.

"We'll have to decide are we able to sit people on the patio, will we have to seat fewer people inside, will we have to increase prices to increase wages more," Garcia Hall said. "I just see a tumbling effect of things that could negatively impact our guests."

She says because community support throughout the pandemic has been so good, this issue might resolve itself the same way.

"I'm kind of a forever optimist and I think that kind of support is going to convert into people looking for jobs," Garcia Hall said.

Hillmer is also asking parents of teenagers to encourage their kids to consider a restaurant as a first or summer job.

"It's a great place for folks who are teenagers looking for that foot in the door and a little bit of extra spending money," she said.

Most importantly, Hillmer is urging people to be patient and understanding when visiting restaurants.

"It may not be exactly what you had experienced pre-pandemic, that's not because they don't want to, it's because they're doing the best they can," she said.