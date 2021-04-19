Sudan repeals Israel boycott law amid normalization efforts

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan has abolished a decades-old law on boycotting Israel, part of efforts to establish normal ties with the Jewish state. A bill was approved Monday at a joint meeting of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council and Cabinet that annuls the 1958 law. The law had forbidden diplomatic and economic ties with Israel, Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari said in a Twitter post. Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. The country is now ruled by a joint military and civilian government that seeks better ties with Washington and the West.