Swedish teen Thunberg joins fight against vaccine inequity

GENEVA (AP) — Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has urged governments, vaccine developers and the international community to “step up their game” to fight vaccine inequity. She was referring to the situation by which the richest countries have snatched up most COVID-19 vaccine doses as needy people in poorer nations have gone lacking. Her remarks came Monday as the World Health Organization announced 5.2 million new confirmed virus cases over the latest week. That is the largest weekly count yet, according to the U.N. health agency. Thunberg’s foundation chipped in 100,000 euros ($120,000) to help get vaccines where they are needed in the poorest countries.