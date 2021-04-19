Skip to Content

Talbot stops 22 shots, Wild beat Coyotes 5-2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist, Cam Talbot stopped 22 shots and the Minnesota Wild stretched their winning streak to four games with a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Kirill Kaprizov, Marcus Foligno and Marcus Johansson also scored to help the Wild strengthen their playoff position. Minnesota has 59 points, 14 ahead of fourth-place Arizona in the West Division. Jonas Brodin added an empty-net goal. Christian Fischer scored his first goal in 48 regular-season games and Alex Goligoski also scored for the Coyotes, who had numerous defensive breakdowns in losing for the sixth time in seven games. Darcy Kuemper stopped 19 shots.

Associated Press

