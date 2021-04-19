Talbot stops 22 shots, Wild beat Coyotes 5-2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist, Cam Talbot stopped 22 shots and the Minnesota Wild stretched their winning streak to four games with a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Kirill Kaprizov, Marcus Foligno and Marcus Johansson also scored to help the Wild strengthen their playoff position. Minnesota has 59 points, 14 ahead of fourth-place Arizona in the West Division. Jonas Brodin added an empty-net goal. Christian Fischer scored his first goal in 48 regular-season games and Alex Goligoski also scored for the Coyotes, who had numerous defensive breakdowns in losing for the sixth time in seven games. Darcy Kuemper stopped 19 shots.