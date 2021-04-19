The 12 jurors deliberating in the trial of Derek Chauvin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jury deliberating in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd’s death includes a chemist, a nurse, an auditor and a grandmother. It’s a racially mixed group – with six people who are white and six who identify as Black or multiracial. Almost all had seen the bystander video of Floyd before the trial, pinned on the street that fanned worldwide outrage. And some have ties to police. Those who listened through three weeks of testimony said before they were seated that they could set aside any prior views of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin’s conduct and decide the case based on evidence.