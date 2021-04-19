The La Crosse Center moves forward with finalists for artwork

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse Arts Board is giving people another chance to discuss possible artwork for the interior of the newly renovated La Crosse Center.

The presentation allows the finalists to share their art proposals for the La Crosse Center as well as receive input from the public on their art, concepts, and designs.

The finalists include Barbara Westfall, a Wisconsin-based artist that owns an art and design studio in the southern part of the state. Westfall specializes in working with fused glass, metal and wood.

"It's going to have this amazing like 'Wow, stop, look what is this made out of?'" Westfall said. "This is a place you are going to want to return to and you can use this to promote your new center as well. This is something you'll live with for decades so what a great way to bring that into some of your promotional materials."

Westfall is one of two finalists. The City of La Crosse Arts Board is expected to make a final decision sometime next month.