Unseasonably cold start to the week

Overnight a cold front swept across the region and brought with it rainfall and cooler weather. Rainfall has pushed out and accumulations are under a tenth of an inch.

Out the door, grab the jacket as morning temperatures will be in the 30s. Winds are strong from the northwest, which is making it feel more like the 20s.

Under gray skies, temperatures will stay in the 40s for much of the day. Winds will stay gusty as the cold front continues to drop to the southeast. This will keep the cold air filtering in for the next few days.

Then as the cold air filters in isolated precipitation is possible. Due to the cooler temperatures, flurries and mixed precipitation cannot be ruled out. There will be a chance this evening as well as Tuesday and Wednesday. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Temperatures through Wednesday will stay on the cooler side. But the pattern will start to show improvements as sunshine will start to break apart the cloud cover. However, highs stay below 50 degrees with the dominant cold northerly air. Then Thursday the sunshine will be in abundance and temperatures will take the leap back towards average.

Towards the weekend temperatures will stay closer to average with times of sunshine. But, we’re tracking the next rain chance to arrive as early as Friday.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett