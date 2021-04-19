VARC, Inc. brings back Moonlight Cinema this summer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - VARC, Inc. is bringing movies back this summer-this time to Viroqua and La Crosse.

The Moonlight Cinema returns starting in June.

In a Facebook post, VARC, Inc. said they've planned movies on June 11 at Riverside Park in La Crosse and June 25 at the Viroqua Park Bowl.

Movies, shown on a 30 foot screen, start at sundown. One movie is shown at each event. Concessions will be available.

To make sure everyone stays safe, restriction and protocols are in place.

"We are very pleased to continue offering a safe family and community activity this summer, and wanted to expand our reach to include the La Crosse community. These events offer creative employment opportunities for folks that we serve. This year we are asking for support from our local business community and will be showcasing those businesses who have helped support these events so they can be free to the public. We are very excited to share The Moonlight Cinema with our communities," said Liz Filter, VARC President and CEO in the Facebook post.

Tentative plans call for movies once a month through September in both Viroqua and La Crosse.