Very chill to start the week

Chilly start to the week…

Temperatures took a strong tumble overnight and today, as a cold front delivered northwesterly winds. They gusted up to 30 mph and prevented afternoon highs from reaching near normal. Readings were in the 30s and 40s, though warmer temperatures were recorded just after midnight.

Lows in the 20s to near 30 degrees for the next few mornings will mean only slow warming of the soil for Coulee Region gardeners. Longer term trends would suggest near to below normal for the rest of the month.

On and off clouds through the weekend…

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be with us tonight through Wednesday, before more sunshine and somewhat warmer temperatures develop from Thursday and into the weekend. There will be a slight chance of afternoon showers on Tuesday and rain is also possible for Friday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden