Viola woman involved in rollover crash near Viroqua

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A rural Viola woman is involved in a one vehicle crash Saturday morning near Viroqua.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said that Donna J. Parker, 67, was headed east on Highway 56 near Viroqua around 10:45 a.m.

The sheriff's office said that as she was going around a curve to the right, the vehicle went slightly off the road. She then steered left and crossed the centerline into the opposite lane. Parker lost control of the vehicle which then went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

Parker was taken by ambulance to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua with possible injuries.