Viterbo student arrested on arson charge in weekend incident

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A fire Sunday morning at a residence hall on the Viterbo University campus leads to the arrest of a student on an arson charge.

Rick Trietley, the Executive Vice President for Student Success at Viterbo, said that everyone in Marian Hall was able to get out safely when fire alarms went off. No injuries were reported.

The La Crosse Fire Department arrived and put out the fire which was found in a lounge trash receptacle.

Based on a subsequent investigation including looking at surveillance video by fire department investigators, police, and the university, a student was arrested on charges of arson and mishandling of flammable objects.

Trietley said the student was removed from campus on Sunday.

He said they're still looking into whether Sunday's incident is connected to recent racial incidents on campus.

The university has coordinated meetings with residents of Marian Hall and with the full student body on Monday afternoon.