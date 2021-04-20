2 Italian managers indicted in Fiat Chrysler emissions probe

DETROIT (AP) — Two Italian managers in Fiat Chrysler’s diesel engine program have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Detroit in a widening case involving allegations of emissions test cheating. The indictments unsealed Tuesday detail allegations of a plot to dupe the Environmental Protection Agency by rigging more than 100,000 diesel Ram pickup trucks and Jeep SUVs to cheat on EPA tests and exceed pollution limits on real roads. Sergio Pasini, 43, and Gianluca Sabbioni, 55, each face nine charges including violating the Clean Air Act, wire fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit said neither man is in custody and would not say if they’ll be extradited. Fiat Chrysler, which is now Stellantis, has denied any deliberate attempt to cheat on tests.