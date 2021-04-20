ACM Awards hits record low ratings, join the ceremony slump

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Academy of County Music honors drew a record-low audience, joining other awards shows also finding dwindling viewer interest. Ceremony ratings have been sliding in recent years and the trend has worsened during the pandemic. The Grammys and Golden Globes among those crashing in the ratings. Next up to be tested: the Academy Awards, airing at 8 p.m. Eastern Sunday on ABC. According to Nielsen figures, the ACM Awards drew just under 6.3 million viewers last Sunday, compared to the 6.6 million that watched in 2020. Luke Bryan was honored as entertainer of the year in the event hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton.