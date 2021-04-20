Albania signs 104 million-euro deal to build new airport

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania has signed a contract with a Swiss-based corporation to build a 104 million-euro ($125 million) new international airport. Lugano-based Mabco Constructions said Tuesday it would complete the whole project in about four years. The Vlora International airport will be located 150 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of the capital, Tirana, and is planned to be able to handle up to 2 million passengers a year. The consortium has a 35-year concession to operate it. Albania has the Tirana Mother Teresa International Airport near the capital and last week inaugurated the Kukes International Airport in the northeast to handle low-cost flights. Air traffic in Albania has fallen by 57% during the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.