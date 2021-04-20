AP sources: Biden to pledge halving greenhouse gases by 2030

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will pledge to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by 2030 as he convenes a virtual climate summit Thursday with 40 world leaders. That’s according to three people with knowledge of the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss them. The 50% target would nearly double the nation’s previous commitment and require dramatic changes in the power and transportation sectors, including significant increases in renewable energy such as wind and solar power and steep cuts in emissions from fossil fuels such as coal and oil. The nonbinding but symbolically important pledge is a key element of the summit.