Arizona third-grader holds food drives to help in pandemic

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — An 8-year-old boy living in metro Phoenix has been staging food drives from his home in response to the pandemic. Dylan Pfeifer says he is driven by his desire to help people. He got the idea for the food drives after hearing on the news that some students around the U.S. were having a hard time accessing virtual learning because they didn’t have internet. His family didn’t know how to provide internet, so they devised food drives instead to help. Pfeifer has hosted three since October and is thinking about having the next one in June when summer vacation begins.