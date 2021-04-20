Biden says verdict ‘can be a giant step forward’ for nation against systemic racism

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says George Floyd's death was "a murder in the full light of day and it ripped the blinders off" for all the world to see the problems with race and policing in the U.S.

Biden, speaking after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday of murder in Floyd's death last May, says the verdict can be a giant step forward for the country against systemic racism.

Biden is lauding the officers who testified in the trial instead of closing ranks and keeping quiet. He says the verdict sends a strong message, but reform can't stop with just the verdict.

He says it is so important to ensure Black and brown people don't fear interaction with law enforcement.

Vice President Kamala Harris said the nation still must work to reform the criminal justice system after a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

"A measure of justice isn't the same as equal justice," Harris says.

Harris spoke ahead of President Joe Biden.

They both addressed the nation from the White House Tuesday hours after a jury returned the verdict against Chauvin for the killing of Floyd, whose death caught on camera touched off a reckoning on policing in America.



Before addressing the nation, Biden and Harris spoke by phone with members of the Floyd family. The president told the family that he and Harris were "so relieved" by the verdict, according to a video of the call posted on Twitter by Floyd family attorney Ben Crump