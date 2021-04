N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — President Idriss Deby Itno, who ruled Chad for more than 30 years and became an important ally to Western nations in the fight against Islamic extremism in Africa, has been killed while battling rebels in the north. He was 68. The news of his death, announced Tuesday by the military, came hours after he had been declared the winner of an election that would have given him another six years in power.