Chilly air influence sticks around through mid-week

Hats, mittens, and jackets needed out the door! It’s much colder this morning with lows dropping into the 20s. Then partly cloudy skies with northerly winds will restrict high temperatures to the 40s.

Popcorn-like rain and snow shower development will be possible again today. This will bring little to no accumulation, but the sight of snow may create an icy heart. Keep this chance in mind for your Wednesday as well.

Wednesday morning may break the record low temperature. The current record holds at 26 degrees set back in 1988. Forecast lows drop into the upper 20s. If there is partial clearing, it could lead to cooler temperatures.

Wednesday will be the last day under the unseasonably cold air. Temperatures stay in the 40s but then improvement arrives with sunshine on Thursday. The abundance of sunshine with switching winds will lead to a near 60-degree day.

This break for average will be short-lived. The start of the weekend could bring showers (isolated snow showers) to the region. Then with a lack of sunshine and a return to northerly winds, the temperatures will drop to below average. However, it will not be as cold as earlier in the week. Highs will grasp the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies Friday through Sunday.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett