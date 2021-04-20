Chilly start this week

Chilly weather continues…

Cold weather continues this evening with northwesterly winds tapping into chilly Canadian air. Highs today only managed into the upper 30s to middle 40s, well below the normal highs which are in the 50s to lower 60s. It will be another less than April-like day on Wednesday. Highs will be into the40s after morning lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

Another cold night…

Lows were in the 20s to lower 30s this morning, and they will drop into that range again for early Wednesday. It’s more of the same for early Thursday, but warmer highs will develop for Thursday afternoon. Expect 50s to lower 60s.

Rain and snow chance this evening…

Very cold air aloft with some moisture led to afternoon clouds and a few pop up showers today. They remain very light and a few flakes of snow are still possible into the evening. The clouds and showers will dissipate overnight. More clouds will develop for Wednesday afternoon, but there seems to be less of a chance of any precipitation.

Weekend outlook…

There will be a slight chance of showers on Friday into early Saturday, but highs should reach into the lower to middle 50s and the rest of the weekend looks dry. Westerly breezes will bring a slight chill to outdoor plans.

Next week warm up…

Highs will surge into pleasant territory for Monday and Tuesday with some readings into the 70s. By Tuesday there will be increasing chances for much-needed shower and t-storm rainfall.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden