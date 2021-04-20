Dutch police arrest 2 after attack on photojournalist in car

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say they have arrested two people after a tractor pushed a photojournalist’s car, with the photographer and his girlfriend seated inside, onto its roof and into a roadside ditch. The attack was captured in dashcam footage as it happened late Monday night as photographers shot pictures of a car fire in a central Dutch town. Police said Tuesday that they arrested the driver of the tractor and another man suspected of threatening and attacking photographers. The photographer and his girlfriend in the car did not require hospital treatment.