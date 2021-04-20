Eli King Commits to playing basketball at Iowa State

CALEDONIA, MN. (WXOW) - On Tuesday, Caledonia's 2022 four-star guard, Eli King committed to playing basketball for the Iowa State Cyclones.

King held numerous power five offers including Iowa, Stanford, Minnesota, and Marquette.

The biggest attraction to Iowa State for King was his relationship with new head coach, TJ Otzelberger. Otzelberger coached Eli's older brother, Owen at South Dakota State for a year and that's when Eli's relationship with the coach started.

King made sure to mention his love for his hometown of Caledonia while going through this process.

"I'm very fortunate, without my dad and my brothers I wouldn't be here, my whole family so I think that's been huge and the community of Caledonia has helped me along the way too by supporting all of our sports and things like that. I think without Caledonia I wouldn't be in this spot. I've enjoyed every minute of it and I'm gonna enjoy the whole last year too," said King.

Another contributing factor to King's commitment was Ames point guard, Tamin Lipsey committing to the Cyclones last week. King and Lipsey are AAU teammates.

"I like the way our game styles compliment each other. It's gonna be a lot of fun the way our games mesh," added King.

King is just a junior and still has one year left at Caledonia.