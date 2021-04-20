EU regulator recommends warning on labels for J&J vaccine

LONDON (AP) — Experts at the agency that regulates drugs for the European Union say a warning about very unusual blood clots should be added to labels for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency said Tuesday that these rare blood disorders should be considered as “very rare side effects of the vaccine.”

Last week, Johnson & Johnson halted its European roll-out of the vaccine after U.S. officials recommended a pause in the vaccine, when they detected six very rare blood clot cases among nearly 7 million people who had been vaccinated.

European officials said they considered all currently available evidence from the U.S., including eight reports of serious cases of rare blood clots.