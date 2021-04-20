Skip to Content

EU regulator recommends warning on labels for J&J vaccine

New
9:33 am CoronavirusHealthTop Stories
coronavirus-johnson and johnson vaccine

LONDON (AP) — Experts at the agency that regulates drugs for the European Union say a warning about very unusual blood clots should be added to labels for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency said Tuesday that these rare blood disorders should be considered as “very rare side effects of the vaccine.”

Last week, Johnson & Johnson halted its European roll-out of the vaccine after U.S. officials recommended a pause in the vaccine, when they detected six very rare blood clot cases among nearly 7 million people who had been vaccinated.

European officials said they considered all currently available evidence from the U.S., including eight reports of serious cases of rare blood clots.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content