Ex-Jack Daniel’s distiller to make new whiskey in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The former top distiller at Jack Daniel’s is opening a new distillery near the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. According to a news release Tuesday, former Jack Daniel’s master distiller Jeff Arnett and several partners are planning to open Company Distilling in Tennessee. Later this year, they will open a 4,000-square-foot tasting room and restaurant in Townsend. A 20,000-square-foot main distillery in Alcoa and a tasting room in Thompson Station, closer to Nashville, will follow next year. The distillery will make straight bourbon whiskey finished with maple wood. Arnett left Jack Daniel’s late last year after a nearly 20-year stint with the powerhouse whiskey maker.