Biden to Floyd family after verdict: ‘We’re all so relieved’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Before the verdict was announced in Minneapolis, President Joe Biden said he was “praying the verdict is the right verdict” in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

Later he told the family of George Floyd in a phone call, “We're all so relieved.”

Biden told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that he was only weighing in on the trial into the death of George Floyd because the jury in the case had been sequestered.

He said he had called Floyd’s family on Monday.

Biden had repeatedly denounced Floyd’s death but had previously stopped short of weighing in on the trial itself.