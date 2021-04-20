General says Afghan withdrawal will make terror fight harder

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. general for the Middle East tells Congress it will be extremely difficult but not impossible for the U.S. to find, track and take out counterterrorism threats in Afghanistan once all American troops are withdrawn. Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, says that armed drones, which can now get to a location within minutes from bases in Afghanistan, will have to be positioned much farther away. And he acknowledged that the U.S. has no agreements yet with neighboring countries to base troops, but is working on a plan.