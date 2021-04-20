Japan says Chinese military likely behind cyberattacks

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo police are investigating cyberattacks on about 200 Japanese companies and research organizations, including the country’s space agency, by a hacking group believed to be linked to the Chinese military. The government says police have forwarded the case involving attacks on the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency to prosecutors for further investigation. It says police believe a series of hacks of JAXA were conducted in 2016-2017 by “Tick,” a Chinese cyberattack group under the direction of a unit of the People’s Liberation Army. Japan’s Defense Ministry says cyberattacks are part of rising security threats from China as it becomes more assertive in the region.