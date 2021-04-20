La Crosse County Health & Human Services Board declares racism a public health crisis

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health and Human Services board declared racism as a public health crisis on Tuesday.

The resolution was approved by all board members, with one abstention.

Those in favor of the resolution say this is a commitment to advancing racial equity and increased diversity in La Crosse County.

The resolution was brought forth by La Crosse County Board member Rick Cornforth and was backed by a number of other board members and community members.

Cornforth said this resolution is about more than stopping people from using hateful or discriminatory language.

"Racism in other words, isn't just aout someone using a racial slur," Cornforth said. "It's about the failing school systems in predominantely black and brown neighborhoods, the racial wealth gap, housing discrimination, mass incarceration, police killings or unarmed black and brown people, higher infant mortalities of people of color and unequal access to healthcare."

The resolution now goes to the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors.