Louisiana soccer team sues US after coach is denied entry

A youth soccer club hoping to welcome its new coach from the United Kingdom to Louisiana says it has been caught up in a months-long bureaucratic quagmire. It recently filed a federal lawsuit that involves a presidential order aimed at curbing travel to stop the spread of COVID-19. It names the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. embassy in London as defendants. But a lawyer for the Houma Terrebonne Soccer Association says the coach’s visa application should have been approved months ago and is a separate issue from the president’s travel rules. The State Department said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.