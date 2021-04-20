Mayor releases investigation into officer accused of abuse

BOSTON (AP) — Documents show Boston Police internal investigators found sufficient evidence in 1996 to support allegations that an officer sexually assaulted a minor, yet the officer remained on the force and was eventually returned to full duty. The internal affairs file was ordered released by acting Mayor Kim Janey after The Boston Globe reported earlier this month that Patrick Rose had been able to keep his badge despite a criminal complaint in 1995 for sexual assault on a 12-year-old child. Rose now faces 33 charges involving six alleged victims. He has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer says he maintains his innocence.