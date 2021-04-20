Milwaukee Bucks release statement on Chauvin conviction

(WAOW) – Shortly following the conviction of Derek Chauvin Tuesday afternoon the Milwaukee Bucks released a statement on the outcome of the trial.

“The Bucks organization is encouraged that justice was served by the Derek Chauvin verdict in the horrific murder of George Floyd. While this decision provides accountability to this police officer for his heinous crime, we must continue to address police officers’ excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with people of color.

Reoccurring examples of deadly use of force by police officers have become common place, including in our backyard of Kenosha, Minneapolis and so many other parts of the country.

The Bucks organization remains strongly committed to addressing issues of police brutality, social injustice, and racism and continue to demand real change for African Americans and all marginalized members of our community. We hope this verdict offers a sense of justice to the Floyd family and our thoughts go out to them for their loss.”

The Bucks previously demonstrated last summer against police brutality in the wake of the initial incident. They were one of the more outspoken organizations in the the NBA on social issues over the last year.