Minnesota Update: State tops 2.3M people with at least one dose of COVID vaccine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) --Figures from the Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday show that more than 2.3 million people are in the vaccination process for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Among the total population, MDH said 2,304,975 persons, or 41.4 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

Overall, the figures show 1,630,999 people or 29.3 percent are finished with the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

MDH figures as of Sunday show that 48.8 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 36.7 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 94.1 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH.

Winona County has had 43.2 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 32.5 percent have completed the vaccine series. 86 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

In its Sunday update, DHS reported five more deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 7,031 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,337 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in its update that another 1,189 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County, Fillmore County, and Houston County each saw one new case. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 558,850 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 40,598 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 35,915 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 534,889 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported that the total number of tests completed in the state is 8,880,741. The Department reported that about 3,915,190 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 29,282 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,964 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.