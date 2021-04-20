Negotiators see signs of progress in Iran nuclear talks

BERLIN (AP) — Diplomats working in Vienna on a solution to bringing the United States back into the nuclear deal with Iran and world powers are taking a break from talks to consult with their leaders amid continued signs of progress. Russia’s delegate Mikhail Ulyanov said Tuesday after Joint Commission talks he took part in with representatives from France, Germany, Britain, China and Iran, that they had noted “with satisfaction of the progress in negotiations to restore the nuclear deal.” He tweeted: “It was decided to take a break to allow the delegations to do homework and consult with the capitals. The Commission will meet again early next week.”